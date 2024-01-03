‘Let’s stop these kids from becoming killers’: Council approves youth curfew

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new city of Jackson ordinance designed to address youth crime could fine parents if their kids aren’t home at a certain time.

On Wednesday, the council reimplemented a temporary curfew for children ages 17 and under.

The measure was passed on a unanimous vote. It will go into effect in 30 days and be in place until January 1, 2025.

Under the terms of the ordinance, parents of children found in violation of the rule could be fined anywhere from $25 to hundreds of dollars.

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes introduced the measure, saying it’s a way to help curb youth crime.

“Let’s get these kids out of the equation. Let’s stop these kids from becoming killers,” he said. “They make bad decisions because, number one, they’re young. You give them a ticket to a rap concert or four years at Harvard, which one do you think they’re going to choose?”

“We’ve all been young. Somebody saved us,” he said. “All of us have done something wrong. We just didn’t get caught.”

The ordinance mandates that anyone 17 years and younger cannot be on any public street, highway, park, vacant lot, establishment, or other public place in the city between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, midnight to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

The ordinance also requires students to be in school between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday during the academic year.

Students who violate those rules will be subject to “youth court laws of the state of Mississippi,” the ordinance states.

Curfew exceptions:

Any time a minor is accompanied by an adult

When accompanied by an adult authorized by a parent for a designated period and definite purpose, and within a designated space

Until 12:30 a.m., if the minor is on an errand for a parent

If the minor is legally employed

Until 12:30 a.m., if the minor is on property directly adjacent to their home

When returning home by a direct route from a school, religious or voluntary activity

In the case of reasonable necessity, if that necessity has been communicated to Jackson Police Department by the minor’s parents

When a minor, with parental consent, is traveling through the city via interstate

Several residents spoke out in favor of the proposal. Lee Bernard told the council he wanted to make sure parents would be held accountable as well.

“Parents should be in control of their children. They should have them home at night preparing them to go to school the next day,” he said. “It’s going to take the parents. It’s going to take the churches... I’m in favor of a curfew as long as we have that in the equation.”

James Hopkins, founder of Reset Jackson, agreed. “If you’re held accountable, if there are penalties for allowing your child to do whatever they want to do, then you’re more likely to tighten up your grip on them,” he said. "

According to the ordinance, parents of children transported to Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center for violating the curfew will face an initial $25 fine. It’s a fine that will increase by $25 for each subsequent offense.

Meanwhile, the owner or operator of any establishment found violating the rules will be fined $100 for a first offense, with the fines increasing by $50 for each subsequent violation.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said a curfew should be part of a larger solution, such as putting curfew centers in place. He said some are already in places like Baltimore.

Those centers, he said, would be staffed with social workers and other specialists to find out why children aren’t at home, and work to address it.

“If they’ve done actual criminal acts, then there are laws and there are things in place that deal with those criminal acts,” he said. “But young people who may be leaving for all kinds of reasons out of their home, really need the appropriate services to address that.”

Council President Aaron Banks supported the idea of a curfew center and believes it could be implemented through Jackson Public Schools.

“I think that this is the perfect opportunity, being that we have vacant spaces within our public school buildings that can be used,” he said. “I will put the challenge on JPS to come to the table with the mayor and let’s talk with the mayor about some solutions on how we can get this done.”

