Jackson Police searching for man missing since 2016

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police need your help searching for a man who is believed to have been missing since 2016.

According to Jackson Police, Kourtenay Davis, 34, of Jackson, has been missing since January 16, 2016.

Davis is 6′1″ and 180 pounds with brown eyes and short, black hair.

Davis was last seen in the capital city driving his black 2013 Chevrolet Camaro. Jackson Police says the vehicle has been located, but the whereabouts of Kourtenay are unknown.

JPD also says that according to the reporting party, Davis was last seen with a male friend driving his vehicle in the area of Brookwood Road near McDowell Road.

Anyone with information, please contact the Jackson Police Department or The Special Victims Unit at (601) 960-1234 or (601) 665-775.

