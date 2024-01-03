Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Jackson City Council approves next parks and recreation director

Jackson, Mississippi's seal
Jackson, Mississippi's seal(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s new parks and recreation director is hitting the ground running, with what he says are plans to boost attendance at the Jackson Zoological Park and open more pools in time for summer.

On Wednesday, the City Council approved the mayor’s appointment of Dr. Abram Muhammed as the new director of Parks and Recreation.

He replaces Ison Harris, who stepped down in September.

In what was about a 30-minute discussion, Muhammed spelled out his plans for the department, including plans to ensure more city swimming pools are opened and fully staffed this summer.

“We have already started reaching out to external stakeholders, businesspeople, houses of worship, [and] philanthropists that have already stated that they are willing to come and lend their time... and financial resources to help us meet those obligations,” he said.

Muhammed also addressed the city’s lifeguard shortage, in part, by reaching out to high schools and colleges and offering incentives for students to take on those roles.

Council Vice President Angelique Lee asked Muhammed what his plans were for the Jackson Zoo.

He said an answer to the zoo’s problems lies in advertising.

“If you look at the commercials here in Jackson, you know what’s happening in Destin, Fla. You know what’s happening in Pensacola, Fla. You know what’s happening in Memphis,” he said. “That’s because those places invest in advertising here in Jackson.”

[READ: A Zoo Endangered: Jackson Zoo struggles with attendance, staffing, lack of animals]

He said he was looking within the city’s budget, as well as considering partnering without outside entities, to help with that effort.

“We’re centrally located to where you’re not going to go north, south, east, or west without coming through the city of Jackson,” he said. “We need to present ourselves as this destination place to be able to stop and visit the zoo.”

Muhammed’s appointment was approved on a unanimous vote.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson woman killed after deer crashes through car windshield on Mississippi highway
Teenage boy found lying in yard after Jackson shooting, dies at hospital
Coroner IDs teenage boy found lying in yard after Jackson shooting
Wallace and Bridges
‘Armed and dangerous’: Warrants issued in connection with shooting at Jackson hospital
Image courtesy of MGN.
Husband & wife dead in apparent murder-suicide, says Ellisville police
‘Terrible crime’: Scott Co. sheriff offers new details on killing, burning of elderly woman
‘Terrible crime’: Scott Co. sheriff offers new details on killing, burning of elderly woman

Latest News

Pike Co. gets first Black female circuit clerk
Pike Co. gets first Black female circuit clerk
Thieves pull up to UPS truck during delivery, steal packages
VIDEO: Thieves pull up to UPS truck during delivery, steal packages
Tyrone Scott
Tunica Co. Sheriff’s Office captures man who threatened shooting
Gas prices are current as of January 2.
How gas prices have changed in Jackson in the last week