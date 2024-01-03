Jackson City Council approves next parks and recreation director

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s new parks and recreation director is hitting the ground running, with what he says are plans to boost attendance at the Jackson Zoological Park and open more pools in time for summer.

On Wednesday, the City Council approved the mayor’s appointment of Dr. Abram Muhammed as the new director of Parks and Recreation.

He replaces Ison Harris, who stepped down in September.

In what was about a 30-minute discussion, Muhammed spelled out his plans for the department, including plans to ensure more city swimming pools are opened and fully staffed this summer.

“We have already started reaching out to external stakeholders, businesspeople, houses of worship, [and] philanthropists that have already stated that they are willing to come and lend their time... and financial resources to help us meet those obligations,” he said.

Muhammed also addressed the city’s lifeguard shortage, in part, by reaching out to high schools and colleges and offering incentives for students to take on those roles.

Council Vice President Angelique Lee asked Muhammed what his plans were for the Jackson Zoo.

He said an answer to the zoo’s problems lies in advertising.

“If you look at the commercials here in Jackson, you know what’s happening in Destin, Fla. You know what’s happening in Pensacola, Fla. You know what’s happening in Memphis,” he said. “That’s because those places invest in advertising here in Jackson.”

He said he was looking within the city’s budget, as well as considering partnering without outside entities, to help with that effort.

“We’re centrally located to where you’re not going to go north, south, east, or west without coming through the city of Jackson,” he said. “We need to present ourselves as this destination place to be able to stop and visit the zoo.”

Muhammed’s appointment was approved on a unanimous vote.

