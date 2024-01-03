Promote Your Business
How gas prices have changed in Jackson in the last week

Gas prices are current as of January 2.
By Stacker
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gasoline prices are bouncing around for the first time since September, ending several months of consecutive price drops that made holiday travel a little easier on Americans this year.

“While gas prices have risen in some areas, such as California after refinery snags emerged, other states have returned to declines,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a statement Tuesday.

If prices follow pre-pandemic trends, analysts say gas prices could start increasing significantly again after the Valentine’s Day holiday. The price for a barrel of oil is down this week compared to last, keeping gas prices tame for now.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Jackson, MS metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 2.

Jackson by the numbers:

Gas current price: $2.64 | Mississippi average: $2.65

  • Week change: -$0.02 (-0.7%)
  • Year change: -$0.14 (-5.1%)
  • Historical expensive gas price: $4.52 (6/14/22)

Diesel current price: $3.53

  • Week change: -$0.06 (-1.5%)
  • Year change: -$0.81 (-18.8%)
  • Historical expensive diesel price: $5.36 (6/19/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.21

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $4.99

#3. San Francisco, CA: $4.93

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Casper, WY: $2.26

#2. Amarillo, TX: $2.48

#3. Joplin, MO: $2.52

