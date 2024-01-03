First Alert Forecast: chance of showers and thunder emerges by late week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Skies will gradually become sunny this afternoon behind the system that brought parts of central Mississippi rain this morning. Temperatures are still on track to top out below normal in the upper 40s to lower 50s. It will get pretty cold heading into tonight with a clear sky overhead. Expect overnight lows to fall just below freezing by morning in the upper 20s to near 30-degrees.

THURSDAY: Bright skies and beautiful conditions are in the forecast for Thursday. After near freezing start to in the morning, temperatures will warm up nicely to the middle 50s in most locations under a mostly sunny sky.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next weather maker will make an appearance by the end of the work week on Friday. An incoming low-pressure system will bring in the chance for scattered showers and rumbles of thunder, mainly Friday afternoon into the early evening. This system should clear out by Friday night giving way to a quiet and seasonable weekend in the 50s to near 60-degrees. More rain and storms look to emerge by Monday into Monday night of early next week with another frontal system. This one could feature the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms, especially south of I-20. Stay tuned for more details on this risk as we get closer to time.

