3-year-old dies after being shot by stray bullet on New Year’s Eve

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three-year-old Brayden, who was shot by a stray bullet while inside his family’s Northeast Memphis apartment on New Year’s Eve, has died, the Memphis Police Department confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

The toddler was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital on Sunday night after he was hit by a bullet that came through the window of an apartment on Edgewater Cove near Bartlett.

Police say preliminary information points to a random bullet that hit the child from a different part of the apartment complex.

The triggerman has not been found.

The investigation is ongoing, and our investigators are working tirelessly and diligently to bring those responsible to justice.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.