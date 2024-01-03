Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

3-year-old dies after being shot by stray bullet on New Year’s Eve

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three-year-old Brayden, who was shot by a stray bullet while inside his family’s Northeast Memphis apartment on New Year’s Eve, has died, the Memphis Police Department confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

The toddler was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital on Sunday night after he was hit by a bullet that came through the window of an apartment on Edgewater Cove near Bartlett.

RELATED — MPD continues to search for gunman who shot 3-year-old on New Year’s Eve

Police say preliminary information points to a random bullet that hit the child from a different part of the apartment complex.

The triggerman has not been found.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson woman killed after deer crashes through car windshield on Mississippi highway
Teenage boy found lying in yard after Jackson shooting, dies at hospital
Coroner IDs teenage boy found lying in yard after Jackson shooting
Wallace and Bridges
‘Armed and dangerous’: Warrants issued in connection with shooting at Jackson hospital
Image courtesy of MGN.
Husband & wife dead in apparent murder-suicide, says Ellisville police
‘Terrible crime’: Scott Co. sheriff offers new details on killing, burning of elderly woman
‘Terrible crime’: Scott Co. sheriff offers new details on killing, burning of elderly woman

Latest News

Flu cases on the rise; what you need to know about the triple threat impacting Mississippians
Fireworks impact pet health, causing seizures in some dogs
Fireworks impact pet health, causing seizures in some dogs
JXN Water Logo
With water shut-offs looming, JXN Water urges customers to get current now
Canton High School honors first championship-winning basketball teams
Canton High School honors first championship-winning basketball teams
Edward Bush
Mississippi man arrested after allegedly stabbing mother