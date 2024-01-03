Promote Your Business
14-year-old boy killed in Jackson shooting

(MGN)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Jackson Tuesday night.

The shooting death was confirmed by JPD Precinct 2 Commander Julian Lonie.

It occurred in the 200 block of Nimitz Street.

This is the first reported homicide in the City of Jackson for 2024.

