14-year-old boy killed in Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Jackson Tuesday night.

The shooting death was confirmed by JPD Precinct 2 Commander Julian Lonie.

It occurred in the 200 block of Nimitz Street.

This is the first reported homicide in the City of Jackson for 2024.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.