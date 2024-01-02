Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

‘This should have been gone years ago’: dilapidated building causing safety concerns for West Jackson resident

By Brendan Hall
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A West Jackson resident is voicing concerns over an abandoned building that has been overrun by vagrants and become an illegal dumping site.

Louise Moore says the situation has only gotten worse in the ten years she has lived in the area.

The former Popeye’s and McAllister’s Cajun Soul Food joint sits on the corner of Capitol and Prentiss Streets.

The building, which has become a site of illegal dumping, is full of trash.
The building, which has become a site of illegal dumping, is full of trash.(WLBT)

On one side of it is where Moore goes to church and on the other is the apartment complex where she lives, making the state of the former business personal.

Moore says her biggest concern has to do with her safety, especially when she walks to church in the evening.

“I get really scared. I call people to meet me because I don’t know what’s around the corner, what’s in the dark, or what’s underneath the garbage bags,” she said. “Anybody could be standing there and snatch me up.”

Moore also fears for the church’s safety because she claims the eyesore is often used by the homeless for shelter, and if it ever caught fire, her church could burn too.

But beyond that, Moore says she’s just tired of looking at it - especially as the trash bags inside continue to pile up.

“It seems like the city and everybody is neglecting these abandoned buildings, and they need to start tearing them down. Find the property owner, and either get it fixed up or tear it down,” she said.

The city was not immediately available for comment due to the New Year’s holiday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sammy Patrick
WANTED: Scott Co. man accused of shooting elderly woman to death, setting body on fire
FILE - An officer was killed after witnessing a crime at a gas station.
Officer shot and killed after witnessing a crime at Sheetz gas station
L, Jermaine Mckinzie; R, James Stevens
Driver arrested after Glock and AR-15 pistol found during traffic stop in Richland
EMS worker killed in Mobile traffic accident
From left to right: Yolanda Hunter and Herman Coleman, also known as Herman Arthur Gardner
Mother, boyfriend involved in death of 1-year-old child now face capital murder charges

Latest News

North Jackson residents angry at sewage backup into their homes
North Jackson residents angry after sewage backup into their homes
Madison Co. deputies searching for missing 20-year-old Canton man
Silver Alert canceled for 20-year-old Canton man
Fatal crash generic image
Teen dies in early morning New Year’s Day crash
5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. (Texas Attorney General's Office photo)
Judge temporarily blocks new court in Mississippi’s majority-Black capital