‘This should have been gone years ago’: dilapidated building causing safety concerns for West Jackson resident

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A West Jackson resident is voicing concerns over an abandoned building that has been overrun by vagrants and become an illegal dumping site.

Louise Moore says the situation has only gotten worse in the ten years she has lived in the area.

The former Popeye’s and McAllister’s Cajun Soul Food joint sits on the corner of Capitol and Prentiss Streets.

The building, which has become a site of illegal dumping, is full of trash. (WLBT)

On one side of it is where Moore goes to church and on the other is the apartment complex where she lives, making the state of the former business personal.

Moore says her biggest concern has to do with her safety, especially when she walks to church in the evening.

“I get really scared. I call people to meet me because I don’t know what’s around the corner, what’s in the dark, or what’s underneath the garbage bags,” she said. “Anybody could be standing there and snatch me up.”

Moore also fears for the church’s safety because she claims the eyesore is often used by the homeless for shelter, and if it ever caught fire, her church could burn too.

But beyond that, Moore says she’s just tired of looking at it - especially as the trash bags inside continue to pile up.

“It seems like the city and everybody is neglecting these abandoned buildings, and they need to start tearing them down. Find the property owner, and either get it fixed up or tear it down,” she said.

The city was not immediately available for comment due to the New Year’s holiday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.