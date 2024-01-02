Promote Your Business
Purvis family loses store in fire

Purvis business owner planning next move after fire.
By Trey Howard
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - “You could see the glow above the trees just right up the road,” The Mercantile Store owner Melissa Love said. “It was already engulfed when we got here.”

Love is looking back at what’s left of her store after a Thursday morning fire.

“We got a call about a quarter until two from a friend of mine whose husband is a volunteer fireman and said, ‘Your store is on fire,’” she said.

The Mercantile Store has been a part of Purvis for nearly four years, and Love says the family has connected with so many people throughout the community.

“They would eat breakfast and tell us about their health problems and their doctor visits and their kids and grandkids and pets and hunting and fishing,” Love said. “It was just family.”

One of the people who frequented the store is Brandy Smith, who lives just across the street.

Smith said she has known Love and her family for years, and that The Mercantile Store even has witnessed the growth of her sons.

“My boys are ten and eleven, and they would literally just run right over there and see them,” Smith said. “My dad ate breakfast there every morning, and (her sons) ate breakfast there with him a lot.”

A breakfast that they clearly enjoyed.

“Mr. Bobby had some of the best eggs,” Smith said. “My son even told me his eggs are better than mine.”

The fire did not just ruin on of the city’s favorite breakfast spots; it threw a wrench in a plan to one day turn the business over to their son, Ethan, who is diagnosed with mild Asperger Syndrome and essential tremors.

“He’s limited in some things he can do, and we want him a feel as to how to work in an environment with the public and how a store runs,” Love said. “So, while we learned it, we also wanted to help teach him.”

As of now, Love says she hasn’t made a decision on her next steps, but she is thankful for the love and support shown by the community.

