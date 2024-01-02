Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Pedestrian killed walking on Hwy 607 in Hancock County identified

The Hancock County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the person killed in the wreck.
The Hancock County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the person killed in the wreck.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:23 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County coroner Jeff Hair confirms Christopher Gray, 34, from Picayune, has been identified as the pedestrian hit and killed by a vehicle during the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

The crash took place at around 12:31 a.m. on Highway 607 in Hancock County. Officials say a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south when it collided with Gray, who was walking in the middle of the highway.

Gray was identified after his fingerprints were obtained, allowing the state’s Department of Homeland Security to use mobile biometrics.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson woman killed after deer crashes through car windshield on Mississippi highway
Teenage boy found lying in yard after Jackson shooting, dies at hospital
Coroner IDs teenage boy found lying in yard after Jackson shooting
Wallace and Bridges
‘Armed and dangerous’: Warrants issued in connection with shooting at Jackson hospital
Image courtesy of MGN.
Husband & wife dead in apparent murder-suicide, says Ellisville police
‘Terrible crime’: Scott Co. sheriff offers new details on killing, burning of elderly woman
‘Terrible crime’: Scott Co. sheriff offers new details on killing, burning of elderly woman

Latest News

Edward Bush
Mississippi man arrested after allegedly stabbing mother
Blakeleigh Weems
Walker teen dies in New Year’s Day crash
The Ellisville Police Department said the incident happened at 504 Dobson Street early Tuesday...
Husband believed as shooter in Ellisville apparent murder-suicide, deputy coroner says
FILE - U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate smiles on Aug. 19, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP...
Questions remain on the future of CCID court after Wingate ruling
Kourtenay Davis, 34
Jackson Police searching for man missing since 2016