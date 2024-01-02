Pedestrian killed walking on Hwy 607 in Hancock County identified

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County coroner Jeff Hair confirms Christopher Gray, 34, from Picayune, has been identified as the pedestrian hit and killed by a vehicle during the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

The crash took place at around 12:31 a.m. on Highway 607 in Hancock County. Officials say a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south when it collided with Gray, who was walking in the middle of the highway.

Gray was identified after his fingerprints were obtained, allowing the state’s Department of Homeland Security to use mobile biometrics.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

