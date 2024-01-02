Judge to hear arguments Wednesday on new motion in CCID court case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A hearing on Wednesday could help determine the future of a controversial court established to handle cases in the Capitol Complex Improvement District.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate set a hearing for 9 a.m., January 3, to hear arguments on a motion to block the state from making appointments to the court.

The hearing comes just days after the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals issued an administrative stay blocking the CCID court’s implementation, and directing Wingate to issue a “final appealable order” in the case by noon on Wednesday.

In its latest motion, the NAACP is asking the judge to issue an injunction to prevent Chief Justice Mike Randolph and Attorney General Lynn Fitch from making appointments to the court.

“The CCID court has now come into existence, and defendants Randolph and Fitch are now required by H.B. 1020 to make their appointments,” the motion states. “Those appointments, however, are currently stayed by order of the Court of Appeals, which expires at noon on Friday.”

“Absent relief from this court by noon on Wednesday... plaintiffs will be constrained to seek relief from the Court of Appeals at that time in order from the Court... to have time act before the expiration of the current stay at noon on January 5.”

Attorneys for NAACP say that they’re asking the District Court to act, rather than the Fifth Circuit, “because [federal law] requires that a party seeking an injunction pending appeal ‘must ordinarily move first in the District Court.’”

The CCID court was established as part of the controversial H.B. 1020 passed by lawmakers last year. It would operate with the same authority as a municipal court and handle cases originating within the CCID boundaries.

The CCID takes in a large swath of the capital city, including many state properties. Beginning on July 1, 2024, the boundaries of the district will be expanded.

The judge of that court would be appointed by the chief justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court, while the two prosecutors would be appointed by the Mississippi Attorney General.

NAACP argues that the appointments violate Jackson residents’ First and Fourteenth Amendment rights, in part, because court appointments would be made by state officials, rather than local elected leaders.

The chief justice and attorney general are both white Republicans, while the overwhelming majority of residents and elected leaders in Jackson are Black.

“Those citizens will be the only Mississippians to be stripped of their right to be served by municipal court prosecutors and judges who are selected by officials who are locally elected and accountable,” opponents write. “Considering H.B. 1020′s ‘stark departure’ from traditional Mississippi legal principles, these serious questions warrant an answer before the discriminatory appointment provisions are allowed to take effect.”

