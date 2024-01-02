Promote Your Business
Jackson woman killed after deer crashes through car windshield on Mississippi highway

By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield on a Mississippi highway.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the accident happened on US-61 South near Old Colony Road in Claiborne County Tuesday morning.

It was there that a Chevrolet Cavalier hit a deer.

After being hit by the Chevrolet, the deer then hit a Nissan Maxima, entering through the vehicle’s windshield.

A passenger in the Maxima, Amanda Taylor, 23, of Jackson, was killed in the incident.

