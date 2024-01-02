Husband & wife dead in apparent murder-suicide, says Ellisville police

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County husband and wife are dead following what police believe to be a murder/suicide.

The Ellisville Police Department said the deaths happened at 504 Dobson Street sometime in the early morning hours of Jan. 2.

Officers arrived at the scene around 5 a.m. after someone called dispatch to request a welfare check. When the officers entered the home, they discovered the bodies of 38-year-old Terrance Coney and 33-year-old Nichole Coney. Both were declared dead on the scene.

EPD reported the preliminary cause of death as gunshot wounds. While the investigation is ongoing, police said the deaths are listed as a domestic violence murder/suicide.

The couple’s family was notified, and several family members arrived on the scene shortly after the police.

In a press release, the Ellisville Police Department asked community members to remember the Coney family in their thoughts and prayers.

