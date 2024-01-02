Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

‘Handcuffed for life’: Officers stumble upon couple’s engagement, join in the fun

Photos show the officers playfully handcuffing the couple together.
Photos show the officers playfully handcuffing the couple together.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police officers in Tulsa made one couple’s proposal extra memorable.

In a Facebook post, the Tulsa Police Department said two officers stumbled upon a couple getting engaged in a park last weekend.

Photos show the officers playfully handcuffing the couple together.

The groom’s parents said in a message, “Shout out to these two officers who stumbled upon our son’s engagement and made an awesome memory for them – these two kids agreed to be handcuffed for life.”

The department said they were glad to take part in the special moment.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
2 teens have died in early morning New Year’s Day crash
Jackson woman killed after deer crashes through car windshield on Mississippi highway
Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs.
6-year-old joins Mensa, started reading when he was 1 year old
Sammy Patrick
WANTED: Scott Co. man accused of shooting elderly woman to death, setting body on fire
Madison Co. deputies searching for missing 20-year-old Canton man
Silver Alert canceled for 20-year-old Canton man

Latest News

A Florida woman has filed a class action suit against The Hershey Co., accusing the chocolate...
Woman suing Hershey for $5 million over ‘misleading’ candy packaging
A weathered bomb washed up on shore in California.
Weathered bomb washes up on beach, sheriff’s office says
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Frank Ryan gestures in the dressing room as he talks with...
Frank Ryan, the last quarterback to lead the Cleveland Browns to an NFL title, has died at 87
Authorities discover body after responding to Edwards house fire
Family members say Tyler Donathan, 8, died in a New Year's Eve crash while he was traveling in...
8-year-old boy dies in crash after driver falls asleep at wheel, family says