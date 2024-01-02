Promote Your Business
Graham elected president of Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors

District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham
District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County’s longest-serving supervisor will head up the board for at least the next year.

On Tuesday, District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham was elected president of the board of supervisors, while District 4 Supervisor Wanda Evers was tapped to be vice president.

District 5 Supervisor Bobby McGowan was nominated for both positions but did not get a second on either.

January 2 marks the board’s first meeting of the new board.

Graham, now in his fifth term, is the longest-serving member, followed by McGowan, now in his third term.

They are joined by Evers, and Supervisors Deborah Dixon and Anthony Smith, who were elected last fall.

The president is responsible for, among other things, calling and conducting meetings and signing contracts on behalf of the board.

The position is for one year, with the vice president typically ascending to the role. However, that has not always been the case. Former Supervisor David Archie was removed as vice-president in 2021, preventing him from moving up. McGowan, who was vice-president in 2023, was defeated in his bid to be president.

