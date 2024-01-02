Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast:

Cold start to your Tuesday
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

A first alert weather day has been issued for Wednesday due to impending cold and wet weather.  Before then, clear skies will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 20s Tuesday morning.  Sunshine will allow the highs to reach the middle 50s by afternoon.  Rain will move in Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with temperatures just above freezing.  Snow may mix in across Northern and Eastern Mississippi.  With a rainy morning tapering off to just sprinkles in the afternoon, highs will struggle to get to the middle 40s.  Sunshine returns Thursday and Friday, but more rain is possible later Friday, Saturday and again Monday.  These wet days may bring us more rain than we get on Wednesday, but we can also expect warmer temperatures in the 50s and 60s.  Sunday looks to be the best day of the weekend with sunshine and highs in the lower 60s.  The average high this time of year is 57 and the average low is 37.  Sunrise is 7:02am and the sunset is 5:07pm.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

