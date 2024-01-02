First Alert Forecast: turning wet and colder into Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: We’re off to a sunny and cool start early this afternoon. Expect high temperatures to peak just below normal in the lower to middle 50s. We will also notice clouds gradually increasing out of the west as the day goes on ahead of our next weather maker. Scattered showers will start to become possible later tonight into tomorrow morning with low temperatures down in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day with soggy and cold conditions in the forecast. Rainy periods will continue into the morning and early afternoon hours in association with an area of low-pressure just to our south. Temperatures will also struggle to warm with highs only in the 40s. Rain chances will taper off by the end of the day. Tomorrow night will be drier and cold in the 30s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Brighter skies will return for Thursday before another system moves in by Friday. This one will bring the chance for more rain and possible thunderstorms to the region Friday into Friday night. Winds are expected to pick up during this time as well with gusts up to 25-30 MPH at times. We will see our weather improve into the weekend behind this system with highs in the 50s. Our forecast looks to turn unsettled yet again by early next week as the chance for rain and storms increases yet again.

