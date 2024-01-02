First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day is in place Wednesday as cold and rainy weather is expected

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: This morning will be off to a much colder start with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s and wind chills in the low 20s. Frost and freeze will be possible to start the day so you may need a few extra minutes to defrost the windshield. By this afternoon, mostly sunny skies will stick around with a few passing clouds heading into the evening. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 50s. Temperatures will begin to fall again as rain chances increase overnight. Just after midnight, there may be a few flurries or sleet during the onset of these showers to start off your Wednesday. These will remain concentrated more towards the east of I-55 corridor.

Wednesday: A First Alert Weather Day is in place for your Wednesday as temperatures will drop overnight as rain chances increase. Rain is expected to continue throughout the day but should move out by Wednesday evening. Highs will only reach the upper 40s for the afternoon, which will make for a very chilly and rainy day. Rain totals are expected to range between half an inch to an inch in some places. We will see temperatures fall again overnight back into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Extended forecast: Frost will be likely as you wake up Thursday morning as temperatures fall again to start off the day. Highs will continue to be in the low to mid 50s throughout the remainder of this week. We will stay dry for the most part until Friday night as another round of showers moves in overnight. Rain will stick around through Saturday morning as a few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but no severe weather is expected at this point. We will dry out for the end of this weekend, but another round of showers moves in for the start to next week. Temperatures will continue to hover around the low to mid 50s.

