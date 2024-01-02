Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day is in place Wednesday as cold and rainy weather is expected

First Alert Weather Day in place Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day in place Wednesday(WLBT)
By Ashley Sivik
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:56 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: This morning will be off to a much colder start with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s and wind chills in the low 20s. Frost and freeze will be possible to start the day so you may need a few extra minutes to defrost the windshield. By this afternoon, mostly sunny skies will stick around with a few passing clouds heading into the evening. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 50s. Temperatures will begin to fall again as rain chances increase overnight. Just after midnight, there may be a few flurries or sleet during the onset of these showers to start off your Wednesday. These will remain concentrated more towards the east of I-55 corridor.

Wednesday: A First Alert Weather Day is in place for your Wednesday as temperatures will drop overnight as rain chances increase. Rain is expected to continue throughout the day but should move out by Wednesday evening. Highs will only reach the upper 40s for the afternoon, which will make for a very chilly and rainy day. Rain totals are expected to range between half an inch to an inch in some places. We will see temperatures fall again overnight back into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Extended forecast: Frost will be likely as you wake up Thursday morning as temperatures fall again to start off the day. Highs will continue to be in the low to mid 50s throughout the remainder of this week. We will stay dry for the most part until Friday night as another round of showers moves in overnight. Rain will stick around through Saturday morning as a few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but no severe weather is expected at this point. We will dry out for the end of this weekend, but another round of showers moves in for the start to next week. Temperatures will continue to hover around the low to mid 50s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
2 teens have died in early morning New Year’s Day crash
Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs.
6-year-old joins Mensa, started reading when he was 1 year old
Sammy Patrick
WANTED: Scott Co. man accused of shooting elderly woman to death, setting body on fire
Madison Co. deputies searching for missing 20-year-old Canton man
Silver Alert canceled for 20-year-old Canton man
5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. (Texas Attorney General's Office photo)
Judge temporarily blocks new court in Mississippi’s majority-Black capital

Latest News

Cold start to your Tuesday
First Alert Forecast:
Cold start to your Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Sub-freezing mornings return along with a rainy end to the week
Ashley's Monday Afternoon Forecast
Dry start for the New Year
First Alert Forecast: Dry weather continues for New Year's Day but cooler and wetter days are ahead