Exploring the history, tradition behind New Year’s food

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New Year’s Day is finally here.

On the first day of 2024, restaurants across the world are serving the traditional, black-eyed peas and greens.

Many of us remember sitting down at the dinner table and enjoying this traditional meal. It was not only delicious, but essential to the belief that it would bring wealth, health, and even prosperity for the new year.

Did you know the tradition dates back hundreds of years ago?

Black-eyed peas and greens are one of the longest-held traditional dishes on New Year’s Day. Over at Bully’s Soul Food Restaurant in Jackson, it’s the top daily special.

“I don’t care where you are at or what you’re doing, you are going find yourself a bowl of black-eyed peas and a plate of collard greens,” said Bully’s Restaurant employee Jarrell Smith.

The greens symbolize paper money and the belief that it will bring you greater financial prosperity. The black-eyed peas are supposed to promise good luck, health, and abundance. Some even add cornbread, which represents gold. and equals a flavorful combination.

“We are down south, so we like to make the meal spicy,” said Smith.

Behind the flavor is a significant meaning that originates within African Culture.

Enrika Williams, the chef creative and cofounder of Magnolia Sunset Markets and Fauna Foodworks, says this New Year’s Day tradition stems from several places including West Africa.

“It definitely originated in West Africa and the slaves brought it over. Black-eyed peas can be eaten with rice. In West Africa, it was a very important crop.

Then the slave trade came and the slaves, wherever they were brought to, they also had these peas that they brought with them.

“So, you would not only find these peas in the deep south but also in Brazil it was very popular and in the Caribbean. To me, it was a way to tie in the connection and where they come from. It was a good way for them to connect and celebrate who they were without losing themselves.”

She also points out that the must-have meal on New Year’s Day has ties to the Civil War.

“I’ve read that the black-eyed peas survived when they would pillage and burn down everything. The peas sustained, lived, and fed Confederate soldiers. This sustained a lot of people and was said to be a source of luck.”

Williams also shared how greens and cornbread were added to the traditional meal.

“The greens were added because we are a people that grow things. We would garden and farm and I know there were tons of greens and cabbage. Also, you know if you have peas, you have to have bread because bread was used as a tool to eat, so we used the bread to sop up the food and that’s a West African tradition as well.”

So, the next time you prepare this popular dish, just know there’s a lot of history behind it.

