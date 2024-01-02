Espy re-appointed as Madison Co. board attorney amid questions about compensation

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Madison County Board of Supervisors will retain its board attorney for another four years, amid a new supervisor’s concerns over his compensation.

On Tuesday, supervisors voted to keep Mike Espy as board attorney, even as newly elected District 1 Supervisor Casey Brannon said the county should find someone more affordable.

“During the prior administration, Mike Espy was paid over a million dollars,” Brannon said. “His billing is exorbitant, and I think we need to reevaluate his contract and make sure there are limits to the billing.”

Brannon made a motion to remove Espy from the list of appointments being considered by the board and issue a request for qualifications for a new attorney. That motion was seconded by District 2 Supervisor Trey Baxter but fell on a 3-2 vote.

“When we do any type of professional service, we go out and do an RFQ,” Baxter said. “Based on Madison County’s history, it would be a good ideal to do it in this case.”

Brannon also asked the board to hold off on approving Espy’s contract until it could be reviewed. Instead, the board voted 3-2 to approve the contract as it was presented.

“I don’t know whether Mike Espy was paid over a million dollars or not. I haven’t calculated how much he was paid,” District 5 Supervisor Paul Griffin said. “But you will see whatever lawyer is the lawyer for the board of supervisors, they’re going to put in a lot of hours.”

Brannon also questioned why the county’s contract was with Mike Espy, as well as Espy’s firm, Mike Espy PLLC.

“There are things in the contract that say, ‘these are the duties of the county,’” he said. “What I’m afraid is happening is... he is possibly double billing the county for work he’s doing that should fall underneath his responsibilities as county attorney.”

A copy of Espy’s contract was found on the county’s website.

According to provisions, Espy receives compensation as board attorney, as an independent consultant with Mike Espy PLLC, and as county bond attorney.

As board attorney, he is paid an amount not to exceed the annual salary of a board of supervisors member.

Supervisors in Madison County earn between $54,000 and $56,000 a year.

For work beyond the scope of the board attorney’s office, Espy charges the county $250 an hour for legal services. Other attorneys working on county business under Mike Espy PLLC are compensated at a rate of $150 an hour, while paralegals working on county business earn $50 an hour, the contract states.

Espy is the only attorney on Mike Espy PLLC’s staff. Other attorneys are brought on as subcontractors of the firm as needed.

As bond attorney Espy can receive up to one percent of the first $500,000 of any bond issue, one-half percent of the amount of bond issues between $500,000 and $1 million, and one-fourth percent of bonds of more than $1 million.

Compensation rates are spelled out in Mississippi code, and those code sections are cited in Espy’s contract.

“Guys, that’s not a lot per hour,” Board President Gerald Steen said. “It is for me, and probably most of you, but being an attorney, that’s very, very reasonable. And Mike gives the supervisors the information. All of us... he’s an attorney for all supervisors. All you’ve got to do is ask and he’ll do his best to give you the information.”

Steen, meanwhile, encouraged Brannon to continue to examine county contracts.

Espy declined to comment on Brannon’s statements specifically, focusing more on the positive work being done.

“Marvelous things are happening in Madison County. As board attorney, I’m pleased to have been a part of most of them, and I look forward to working with the board in the ensuing term to continue to move the county forward.”

