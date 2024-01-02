Promote Your Business
Authorities discover body after responding to Edwards house fire

(Mgn)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EDWARDS, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead following a house fire in Edwards.

Authorities responded to a house fire at 2060 Belknap Rd., in Edwards, where they discovered a 75-year-old man dead inside, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said.

A second person who lived at the home is said to have escaped.

The cause of the death and fire are under investigation.

