Authorities discover body after responding to Edwards house fire
EDWARDS, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead following a house fire in Edwards.
Authorities responded to a house fire at 2060 Belknap Rd., in Edwards, where they discovered a 75-year-old man dead inside, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said.
A second person who lived at the home is said to have escaped.
The cause of the death and fire are under investigation.
HCSO is on the scene of a house fire at 2060 Belknap Rd. in Edwards, MS. Preliminary findings is a 75 year old male deceased inside the residence. The cause of death and cause of the fire is under investigation.— TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) January 2, 2024
