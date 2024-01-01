Promote Your Business
Teen dies in early morning New Year’s Day crash

Fatal crash generic image
By Ross McLeod and Diamond Paylor
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, a stolen vehicle with five teenagers crashed on 35th Ave.

One teenager was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to Lauderdale County Coroner Stella McMahan.

Three of the teenagers involved in the wreck were airlifted to area hospitals in critical condition, according to the Meridian Police Department.

One person fled the scene on foot.

The Coroner’s office is releasing no names due to the age of the people involved in the crash.

The Meridian Police Department is handling the investigation.

MPD says the investigation is ongoing, and it sends condolences to the members of the families involved.

This is a developing story. News 11 will bring you the latest information, if any becomes available.

