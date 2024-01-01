Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Star Ole Miss QB Jaxon Dart makes decision ahead of 2024 season

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) walks on the field after the Peach Bowl NCAA college...
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) walks on the field after the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Atlanta. Mississippi won 38-25. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss football’s star quarterback Jaxon Dart has made his decision ahead of the 2024 season on whether he will stay another year in Oxford or declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Dart led the Rebels to its first-ever 11-win season in program history after No. 11 Ole Miss beat No. 10 Penn State 38-25 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

After arguably the best game of his collegiate career against the Nittany Lions - who statistically had the number one-ranked defense in the country - and despite the NFL Draft looming, Dart announced that he will return to Ole Miss next year for his final season.

Dart threw for 379 yards, tallied four total touchdowns (three passing and one rushing), and had zero turnovers in the Peach Bowl.

The Rebels will return key players such as wide receivers Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins, defensive linemen JJ Pegues and Jared Ivy, and tight end Caden Pieskorn - who was named the offensive player of the game in the Peach Bowl - along with Dart.

Ole Miss will bring in the number one-ranked transfer portal class and the number thirteen-ranked overall class as things stand for the 2024 season.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sammy Patrick
WANTED: Scott Co. man accused of shooting elderly woman to death, setting body on fire
FILE - An officer was killed after witnessing a crime at a gas station.
Officer shot and killed after witnessing a crime at Sheetz gas station
L, Jermaine Mckinzie; R, James Stevens
Driver arrested after Glock and AR-15 pistol found during traffic stop in Richland
EMS worker killed in Mobile traffic accident
From left to right: Yolanda Hunter and Herman Coleman, also known as Herman Arthur Gardner
Mother, boyfriend involved in death of 1-year-old child now face capital murder charges

Latest News

Ole Miss football celebrates its historic 11th win of the season over Penn State in the Peach...
Ole Miss wins 2023 Peach Bowl
Ole Miss wins 2023 Peach Bowl
Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolen (0) reacts after sacking Alabama quarterback Jalen...
Ole Miss football lands commitment from nation’s top transfer portal prospect
Ole Miss football lands commitment from nation’s top transfer portal prospect