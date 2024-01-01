North Jackson residents angry after sewage backup into their homes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Old problems could be creeping into the new year for some North Jackson residents. Sewage backs up into dozens of homes in one neighborhood, and owners want to shed light on the costly and unsanitary issues.

“We’re having a sewage backup in the entire neighborhood,” said McRay Johnson.

The 60-year-old is one of dozens of homeowners battling sewage flow into their homes. He recently spent $3,500.00 after a flood of waste entered his Beechwood Drive home.

The filthy water also leaves holes throughout his yard.

“I can’t wash. When I wash my washroom floods out,” said Johnson. “My kitchen floods out because it ain’t got nowhere to go. It comes right back up in my house.”

Virgil Neely lives across the street and has grappled with the issue for about 15 years.

“Earlier this summer I had to spend over $5,000.00 and have my plumbing fixed. come to find out it just wasn’t what was wrong with my plumbing. It was a city issue,” said Neely.

Throughout the Norwood Subdivision homeowners said they are most impacted when it rains. Streets and yards from Beechwood and beyond are filled with raw sewage. Plumber Marshal Cummings has serviced more than 12 homes in the area.

“The city comes over here from time to time, and they pump the manholes out,” said Cummings. “Then they fill right back up. When the manholes fill up the sewer backs up into the homes, and I mean that’s, it’s just awful.”

“We want our community back like it was and we’re taxpayers,” added Johnson. “And we’re asking that they would come and do what they’ve done to save our community.”

Residents said they have reported the issues for years, but want a permanent fix in 2024.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2024 WLBT. All rights reserved.