Madison Co. deputies searching for missing 20-year-old Canton man

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing Canton man.

Justin Dallas, 20, was last seen on Sunday, December 31, at 10 a.m. on Dobson Avenue in Madison County.

He has black hair and brown eyes and stands 5 feet 8 inches tall weighing 130 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt.

Family members say Justin Dallas suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

