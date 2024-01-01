Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Jackson family escapes overnight house fire

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson family escaped an overnight house fire.

The blaze broke out before 2 a.m. on Santa Clair Road near Terry Road.

Flames and a thick plume of smoke could be seen from afar shooting through the roof of the home.

Firefighters have not said what started the fire.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sammy Patrick
Suspect identified after elderly woman shot to death, set on fire in Mississippi
FILE - An officer was killed after witnessing a crime at a gas station.
Officer shot and killed after witnessing a crime at Sheetz gas station
EMS worker killed in Mobile traffic accident
L, Jermaine Mckinzie; R, James Stevens
Driver arrested after Glock and AR-15 pistol found during traffic stop in Richland
From left to right: Yolanda Hunter and Herman Coleman, also known as Herman Arthur Gardner
Mother, boyfriend involved in death of 1-year-old child now face capital murder charges

Latest News

Jackson family escapes overnight house fire
Family escapes house fire safely
Jackson community blames poor bridge quality for death of missing man
Jackson community blames poor bridge quality for death of missing man
U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate smiles on Aug. 19, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio...
Judge allows new court in Mississippi’s majority-Black capital, rejecting NAACP request to stop it
Jackson community blames poor bridge quality for death of missing man