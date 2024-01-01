Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast: Sub-freezing mornings return along with a rainy end to the week

Cold start to your Tuesday
By Ashley Sivik
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: As you wake up on this New Year’s Day, lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Light winds will blow in from the north as cold and dry air continues to move during the morning. Clouds will continue clearing out throughout the afternoon as highs reach the low to mid 50s. By this evening, temperatures will fall again back to freezing and below freezing.

Tuesday: Frost and a light freeze are expected Tuesday morning as lows dip down into the mid and upper 20s. It will stay dry again throughout the day as highs will reach near average in the mid 50s. Clouds will increase in the evening as another system moves in overnight, bringing the chance for showers.

Extended forecast: We will see another cold morning as you wake up Wednesday with lows near freezing. Rain is expected to continue throughout the afternoon but should clear out by Wednesday night. Towards the end of this week, we will dry out as another wave of colder air moves in dropping overnight lows to the mid 20s and bringing the chance for frost again. Rain is back in the forecast as we head into Friday night and into next weekend. Highs will hover in the low to mid 50s throughout the remainder of the week.

