Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Judge temporarily blocks new court in Mississippi’s majority-Black capital

5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. (Texas Attorney General's Office photo)
5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. (Texas Attorney General's Office photo)(KWTX)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal appellate is overriding a lower court’s decision to deny a temporary restraining order on the creation of a special court to preside over cases originating in Capitol Complex Improvement District, at least until Friday.

On Sunday, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals granted a temporary administrative stay blocking the CCID court from going into effect until noon on January 5.

The Fifth also has directed U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate to issue a “final appealable order” by noon on Wednesday.

The decision came the same day Wingate denied the NAACP’s request for a temporary restraining order blocking the CCID court until the challenges to H.B. 1020 are fully litigated.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People filed a notice of appeal shortly after.

“The NAACP stands firm in our belief that this legislation is inherently undemocratic,” the group said in a statement. “We will continue to do everything in our power to fight for Jackson residents’ rights to have control over their own institutions and live free from state-driven discrimination.”

H.B. 1020 was passed by lawmakers in 2023. Among provisions, it created a special inferior court to preside over cases originating within the CCID.

The court would operate similar to a municipal court, with the judge being appointed by the chief justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court and the prosecutors being appointed by the Mississippi Attorney General.

The court was expected to take effect on January 1. As of Monday, no appointments to the court had been made.

NAACP and others filed a motion seeking a temporary restraining order on the court’s implementation last month, saying, in part, that its judge should be appointed by local elected leaders, not the state.

The group asked Wingate to issue a temporary restraining order blocking the court last week, threatening to appeal the case if a restraining order was not granted.

Wingate denied the request on December 31.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sammy Patrick
Suspect identified after elderly woman shot to death, set on fire in Mississippi
FILE - An officer was killed after witnessing a crime at a gas station.
Officer shot and killed after witnessing a crime at Sheetz gas station
L, Jermaine Mckinzie; R, James Stevens
Driver arrested after Glock and AR-15 pistol found during traffic stop in Richland
EMS worker killed in Mobile traffic accident
From left to right: Yolanda Hunter and Herman Coleman, also known as Herman Arthur Gardner
Mother, boyfriend involved in death of 1-year-old child now face capital murder charges

Latest News

Overnight house fire in Quitman Co
2 homes caught fire in Quitman Co. New Year’s Day
Woman escapes overnight house fire after moving into home
Woman escapes overnight house fire after moving into home
Jackson family escapes overnight house fire
Family escapes house fire safely
Mud-covered ATV
New Year’s Eve 4-wheeler wreck leaves man critically injured