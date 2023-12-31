Suspect identified after elderly woman shot to death, set on fire in Mississippi

FOREST, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect has been named after an elderly woman was shot, killed, and set on fire in Forest, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. She was also allegedly sexually assaulted.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Old Jackson Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the victim was found shot and had been set on fire.

Sammy Patrick has been identified as the suspect in connection to the murder. He is wanted for capital murder and is considered armed and dangerous, According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information, please contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 601-469-1511.

