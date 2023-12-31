Jackson Police implementing security plan for New Year’s Eve

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “All of the shots fired calls that we get this holiday season, we will be responding, and we will be trying to find those persons out here shooting in the city,” Jackson Police Captain Warren Hull said.

Hull says flashing blue lights and badges will be seen all over the capital city this holiday weekend.

“We just want to make sure that everyone is safe this holiday season,” he said.

JPD will be partnering with Capitol Police and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office to enforce “click it or tick it” and “drive sober or get pulled over” campaigns.

Hull says they will also be enforcing a campaign called “Safe Shop.”

“Safe Shop is where we focus a lot of our visibility in the high traffic and high shopping areas in Jackson. Whether it’s Highway 80, Highway 18, or I-55 corridor or wherever we know a lot of shopping is at; that’s where we try to focus our police presence,” he said.

Captain Hull says they will also be cracking down on people firing guns in the air on New Year’s Eve.

“I would advise them not to participate in firing firearms during this holiday season and all of the shots fired calls that we get, we will be responding, and we will be trying to find those persons shooting in the city.”

Captain Hull says discharging firearms in the air can be very dangerous and, in some cases, fatal.

“That bullet has to come down somewhere and it will be a very unfortunate situation for it to come down and strike someone particularly... a child, older person, or anyone for that matter,” he explained.

If you are going to be out shopping, Captain Hull advises you not to leave anything valuable in plain sight inside your vehicle. He says this will prevent you from being a victim of auto theft and burglary.

Click here to see events happening in Jackson for New Year’s Eve.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.