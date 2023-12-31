Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast:

By Todd Adams
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Very nice weather this weekend. A fabulous way to wrap up 2023. We will see some increasing clouds tonight. At midnight when the catfish drops, expect 45 degrees under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight only dropping to 38 to start your Monday, but the winds will become northerly. Bye-bye to mild weather… in fact it’s going to get downright cold for a couple of mornings next week. We’ll have some rain chances thrown into the mix also.

New Year’s Day will be sunny and cooler with a high near 53 and a north wind. Monday Night temperatures will plummet into the upper 20′s. Sunny on Tuesday with a high near 55. Some rain chances ease in here overnight Tuesday night at 30 percent. There has been some chatter about snow flurries, but timing is everything and there won’t be any during the day on Wednesday and definitely no accumulation. Rain does increase to 60% midday Wednesday. Sunny again on Thursday and Friday, with rain returning Friday Night into Saturday at 70 percent.

