First Alert Forecast: Warm and dry for New Years but expect multiple days of rain next week

New Years Eve Forecast
New Years Eve Forecast(WLBT)
By Ashley Sivik
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: It is another cold morning for the start to New Years Eve as temperatures will be in the low 30s. Some patchy frost will be possible but should clear out by mid-morning. As we head into this afternoon, you can expect temperatures in the mid 60s. Mostly clear skies will continue throughout the majority of the afternoon, but clouds will increase heading into the overnight hours.

Monday (New Years Day): Temperatures won’t be as cool with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s across the area. There will be the chance for a few light showers mainly south of the I-20 corridor but any rain that you do see will be minimal in rainfall totals. The rest of your New Years Day will be dry as temperatures fall back into the low 30s overnight.

Extended forecast: Tuesday will stay dry as temperatures for the majority of the week will stay in the low to mid 50s. Another chance for rain moves in for Wednesday but will quickly move out by the end of the day. Lows throughout the week will stick around in the low 30s and upper 20s. We stay dry for Thursday and most of Friday but another round of showers will be possible Friday night and into next weekend.

