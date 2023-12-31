Promote Your Business
EMT killed in line of duty at accident site

An emergency medical technician with Laurel-based ASAP EMS was killed in the line of duty Saturday while returning from a patient transport to Mobile, Alabama.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST
LAUREL Miss. (WDAM) - A 30-year-old emergency medical technician was struck and died Saturday at the scene of a traffic accident in Mobile, Alabama, that her ambulance crew just had happened upon and stopped to volunteer assistance.

A release from Laurel-based ASAP EMS Sunday said that EMT Mary “Katie” Pipkins had been attending to one of the accident’s injured when both were struck by another vehicle.

The Mobile Police Department told WALA-TV that fatal collision occurred at an earlier accident site, westbound on Moffett Road near Shelton Beach Road.

ASAP EMS said that Pipkins and her crew were returning to Mississippi from transporting a patient to Mobile and came upon the accident.

Mobile police said a preliminary investigation found that the initial accident happened when a vehicle collided with the rear of another that was towing a utility trailer.

Shortly after, another vehicle, operated by Michael Thomas, 35, struck both the female driver of one of the vehicles and Pipkins.

Pipkins was pronounced at the scene.

The 28-year-old driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was subsequently taken to the hospital.

MPD said Thomas exhibited signs of impairment and was taken into custody.

Michael Thomas faces charges of manslaughter, assault and felony driving under the influence in the death of an EMT Saturday.(WALA-TV)

Thomas was charged with manslaughter, assault and felony driving under the influence.

The case remains an ongoing investigation.

ASAP EMS Operations Manager Rusty Hembree said Pipkins’ loss was a blow.

“Miss Pipkins was a hero in every way,” Hembree said in the release. “Miss Pipkins set a standard in EMS for others to follow. Her love and compassion knew no bounds.

“ ... Rest easy, Katie. We have the watch from here.”

