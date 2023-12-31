Driver arrested after Glock and AR-15 pistol found during traffic stop in Richland

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A driver was arrested over the weekend after a Glock and an AR-15 pistol were discovered inside their vehicle during a traffic stop in Richland.

According to the Richland Police Department, the traffic stop occurred on December 29 and was conducted by a member of the department’s FLEX Unit on Highway 49.

As the officer approached the vehicle, he is said to have noticed the driver “moving a lot” in the driver’s seat. The officer then noticed the driver trying to hide something behind the seat.

“Once the officer made contact with the driver, there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle,” a social media post by the Richland Police Department reads. “Also, while speaking with the driver, the 16-year-old male juvenile in the passenger seat had an AR-15 pistol in-between his legs, with an extended magazine loaded with approximately 45 rounds.”

The driver told the officer that he was smoking a blunt while traveling back to Richland from Jackson, where he had just purchased the marijuana.

The officer had both the driver and the passenger exit the vehicle. While the officer was searching the car, the driver attempted to get back into the car, reaching in the rear floorboard to grab another gun.

The officer was able to get the driver out of the car and detain him.

The officer then found the other gun, a Glock 19x9mm with an illegal device installed on the pistol that makes the weapon fully automatic - known as a “switch.”

According to the police department, when the officer found the fully automatic pistol, he noticed that the weapon was jammed, as if someone had attempted to shoot it but it malfunctioned.

The officer also found narcotics and a credit card scanner, which is used for stealing individuals’ financial information.

The driver, James Willie Stevens, 22, was arrested for multiple charges, including: possession of a controlled substance enhanced with a firearm, possession of credit card reproduction equipment, driving under the influence of drugs, and other traffic related offenses.

A search warrant was later executed at a local apartment complex inside the City of Richland.

Inside the apartment, officers found another Glock that had a switch installed on it.

Officers also found another AR-15 pistol with a drum-style magazine which holds nearly 100 rounds of ammunition, and more narcotics were located inside the apartment as well.

One suspect from the apartment was arrested, identified as Jermaine Demontae Mckinzie, 19. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance enhanced with a firearm.

There is no state charge for the devices that make the weapons fully automatic, but there is a federal charge.

Because of this, the case will be turned over to the ATF for prosecution.

