2 injured in 2-vehicle accident Saturday in Jones County

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle collision early Saturday night in Jones County injured two, with both being taken to an emergency room for treatment.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, first responders from Powers and M & M volunteer fire departments responded to an accident on U.S. 84 near Eastview Drive about 7:30 p.m. Friday.

On arrival, firefighters found two individuals with what appeared to be serious injuries after the Jeep in which they were riding rolled over multiple times after being struck by a second vehicle.

Two were injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 84 in Jones County Saturday night. (Jones County Fire Council)

The two occupants of the Jeep were treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital by Emserv Ambulance Service.

The single occupant of the passenger car hitting the Jeep declined transport.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol made one arrest at the scene.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

The MHP and Jones County Sheriff’s Department also were on scene.

