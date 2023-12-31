Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

2 injured in 2-vehicle accident Saturday in Jones County

A two-vehicle accident on U.S. 84 in Jones County Saturday injured two people.
A two-vehicle accident on U.S. 84 in Jones County Saturday injured two people.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle collision early Saturday night in Jones County injured two, with both being taken to an emergency room for treatment.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, first responders from Powers and M & M volunteer fire departments responded to an accident on U.S. 84 near Eastview Drive about 7:30 p.m. Friday.

On arrival, firefighters found two individuals with what appeared to be serious injuries after the Jeep in which they were riding rolled over multiple times after being struck by a second vehicle.

Two were injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 84 in Jones County Saturday night.
Two were injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 84 in Jones County Saturday night.(Jones County Fire Council)

The two occupants of the Jeep were treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital by Emserv Ambulance Service.

The single occupant of the passenger car hitting the Jeep declined transport.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol made one arrest at the scene.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

The MHP and Jones County Sheriff’s Department also were on scene.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sammy Patrick
WANTED: Scott Co. man accused of shooting elderly woman to death, setting body on fire
FILE - An officer was killed after witnessing a crime at a gas station.
Officer shot and killed after witnessing a crime at Sheetz gas station
L, Jermaine Mckinzie; R, James Stevens
Driver arrested after Glock and AR-15 pistol found during traffic stop in Richland
EMS worker killed in Mobile traffic accident
From left to right: Yolanda Hunter and Herman Coleman, also known as Herman Arthur Gardner
Mother, boyfriend involved in death of 1-year-old child now face capital murder charges

Latest News

Madison Co. deputies searching for missing 20-year-old Canton man
Madison Co. deputies searching for missing 20-year-old Canton man
5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. (Texas Attorney General's Office photo)
Judge temporarily blocks new court in Mississippi’s majority-Black capital
Overnight house fire in Quitman Co
2 homes caught fire in Quitman Co. New Year’s Day
Woman escapes overnight house fire after moving into home
Woman escapes overnight house fire after moving into home
Jackson family escapes overnight house fire
Family escapes house fire safely