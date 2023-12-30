Woman wanted in connection to shooting in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is wanted after she allegedly shot into an occupied dwelling.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred Wednesday in Lorman, Mississippi.

The sheriff’s office is actively searching for Janel White, 28, of Fayette, Mississippi in connection to the incident.

If anyone knows of Janel’s whereabouts, please contact the sheriff’s office at (601) 786-3403. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

