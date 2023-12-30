Promote Your Business
Woman wanted in connection to shooting in Jefferson County

Janel White, 28
Janel White, 28(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is wanted after she allegedly shot into an occupied dwelling.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred Wednesday in Lorman, Mississippi.

The sheriff’s office is actively searching for Janel White, 28, of Fayette, Mississippi in connection to the incident.

If anyone knows of Janel’s whereabouts, please contact the sheriff’s office at (601) 786-3403. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

