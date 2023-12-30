Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Thank You For Your Service: Eddie Hargro

By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In our Thank You For Your Service series, we met a World War II veteran, 100-year-old Eddie Hargro. Although the war ended nearly eighty years ago, he can still recall everything he went through.

He shared his memories with Studio 3′s Angela Evans.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Alton Taylor Jr., 18
Man in custody after allegedly shooting person in head in Yazoo City
Kendarious Marquise Dampeer, 21
21-year-old arrested in connection to missing woman found dead in Simpson County
Family looking for answers after 17-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run on Christmas Eve
Family wants answers after 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run on Christmas Eve
The 37-year-old is facing multiple charges after fleeing from police last week.
Byram Police seize $36K in marijuana during drug bust

Latest News

Blasting into the new year with Roy's Firework Stand in Pearl
Blasting into the new year with Roy’s Firework Stand in Pearl
You can ring in the new year at The Sneaker Ball in Jackson.
The Sneaker Ball
Private Collection shares tips on closet cleanouts
Private Collection shares tips on closet cleanouts
Thank You For Your Service: Eddie Hargro
Thank You For Your Service: Eddie Hargro