Private Collection shares tips on closet cleanouts

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The new year is a great time to clean out your closet. Nicole Davis with Private Collection consignment shop shared tips for cleaning out your closet.

-Remove anything that doesn’t fit your body or your lifestyle.

-If you haven’t worn something in more than a year, remove it.

-Even if it still has the tags on it. If you haven’t worn it in a year, then just go ahead and part with it. Sometimes we make mistake purchases.

To Consign

- All clothing must be on a hanger

- All clothing must be clean and wrinkle-free. The better it looks, the more you’ll get for it.

- Check your clothing for stains, holes & broken zippers.

- The consignor gets 40% of the selling price.

- Private Collection starts accepting spring items on Monday, March 4.

- The hours for consignment are Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10:30-1:30. We can also set up an appointment to consign.

