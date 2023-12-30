Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Private Collection shares tips on closet cleanouts

By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The new year is a great time to clean out your closet. Nicole Davis with Private Collection consignment shop shared tips for cleaning out your closet.

-Remove anything that doesn’t fit your body or your lifestyle.

-If you haven’t worn something in more than a year, remove it.

-Even if it still has the tags on it. If you haven’t worn it in a year, then just go ahead and part with it. Sometimes we make mistake purchases.

To Consign

- All clothing must be on a hanger

- All clothing must be clean and wrinkle-free. The better it looks, the more you’ll get for it.

- Check your clothing for stains, holes & broken zippers.

- The consignor gets 40% of the selling price.

- Private Collection starts accepting spring items on Monday, March 4.

- The hours for consignment are Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10:30-1:30. We can also set up an appointment to consign.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Alton Taylor Jr., 18
Man in custody after allegedly shooting person in head in Yazoo City
Kendarious Marquise Dampeer, 21
21-year-old arrested in connection to missing woman found dead in Simpson County
Family looking for answers after 17-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run on Christmas Eve
Family wants answers after 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run on Christmas Eve
The 37-year-old is facing multiple charges after fleeing from police last week.
Byram Police seize $36K in marijuana during drug bust

Latest News

Private Collection shares tips on closet cleanouts
Private Collection shares tips on closet cleanouts
Mississippi History: MSU beats Texas A&M in Independence Bowl
Mississippi History: MSU beats Texas A&M in Independence Bowl
‘Almost New Year’s Eve’ party at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science
‘Almost New Year’s Eve’ party at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science
Adopt a Pet: MARL
Adopt a Pet: MARL