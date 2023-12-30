Pedestrian hit, killed by Hinds County deputy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A person is dead after the pedestrian was accidentally struck by a Hinds County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, according to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

The incident was reported around 6:15 p.m. Friday evening and occurred on South Siwell Road north of Willowood Boulevard. The deputy was driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe.

Sheriff Jones says the deputy has been taken to a local hospital after receiving minor injuries.

The pedestrian has been identified as 34-year-old Travis Shoulders of Jackson, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MHP is investigating the incident.

