Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Pedestrian hit, killed by Hinds County deputy

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A person is dead after the pedestrian was accidentally struck by a Hinds County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, according to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

The incident was reported around 6:15 p.m. Friday evening and occurred on South Siwell Road north of Willowood Boulevard. The deputy was driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe.

Sheriff Jones says the deputy has been taken to a local hospital after receiving minor injuries.

The pedestrian has been identified as 34-year-old Travis Shoulders of Jackson, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MHP is investigating the incident.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Alton Taylor Jr., 18
Man in custody after allegedly shooting person in head in Yazoo City
Kendarious Marquise Dampeer, 21
21-year-old arrested in connection to missing woman found dead in Simpson County
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for...
Searcher says body of missing Mississippi man found
Body discovered in trunk of vehicle in Jackson identified as missing Crystal Springs man
Body discovered in trunk of vehicle in Jackson identified as missing Crystal Springs man

Latest News

Demetrice Henderson
Suspect wanted for 10-year-old’s murder in Coahoma County
The city is transferring the former library to the Mississippi Department of Archives and...
Library officials still finalizing plans to move books, materials out of Welty building
Body discovered in trunk of vehicle in Jackson identified as missing Crystal Springs man
Body discovered in trunk of vehicle in Jackson identified as missing Crystal Springs man
25-year-old wanted for shooting death of man in Jackson
25-year-old wanted for shooting death of man in Jackson turns himself in to authorities