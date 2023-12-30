Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Mississippi teen killed during hunting accident; appears accidental, authorities say

Hayden Bonta, 17
Hayden Bonta, 17(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager was killed during a hunting accident in Carroll County on Friday.

According to a press release by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and officers with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks responded to the call on County Road.

Hayden Bonta, 17, of Ocean Springs, was declared dead by the coroner.

An investigation is being conducted, but the shooting appears accidental, the press release says.

“Our prayers are certainly with the Bonta family and their friends during this tragic time,” said Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker. “The death of a teenager is never easy; I ask all of our citizens to hold this family up in prayer in the coming days.”

This is the second person to be killed during a hunting accident in Mississippi on Friday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body discovered in trunk of vehicle in Jackson identified as missing Crystal Springs man
Body discovered in trunk of vehicle in Jackson identified as missing Crystal Springs man
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for...
Searcher says body of missing Mississippi man found
Pedestrian hit, killed by Hinds County deputy
Man, 3 juveniles injured after rollover crash in Rankin County
Man, 3 nieces injured after rollover crash in Rankin County
25-year-old wanted for shooting death of man in Jackson turns himself in to authorities

Latest News

Archie details county’s ARPA spending days before he leaves office
Man killed during hunting accident in Smith County
"She was grabbing my hand. And she kept saying, 'Mom, I’m cold'. 'Mom, I’m cold'. Then, she...
Stray bullet claims innocent woman’s life, shooters still loose
Trisha Woods is a resident at Emerald Pines Apartments. It was her Ring doorbell capturing...
Family of innocent woman killed in Emerald Pines shootout speaks out