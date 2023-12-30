Library officials still finalizing plans to move books, materials out of Welty building

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Library leaders are still determining their next steps after the former flagship branch of the Jackson/Hinds Library System was transferred to the state.

This month, the Jackson City Council approved deeding over the building that houses the Eudora Welty Library to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

Plans are to tear down the two-story facility to make way for a new memorial park that would better connect the Two Mississippi Museums to downtown Jackson.

However, before MDAH can do that, the deed must be transferred to the agency and the items in the library building have to be moved out.

Jackson/Hinds Library System Executive Director Floyd Council said that could be weeks or months away.

“The biggest priority now is getting all the materials out and getting them stored,” he said.

Floyd Council, executive director of the Jackson/Hinds Library System. (WLBT)

He says the JHLS Board of Trustees will likely consider bids from contractors in January. From there, it could be three or four weeks before the move gets underway. However, he cautioned the move might not begin until as late as March or April.

Meanwhile, library officials are still uncertain where the books will be stored or where a temporary library could be located.

JHLS Board of Trustees President Peyton Smith says he hopes to have an announcement in January.

There have been talks about relocating Welty to Union Station or the Mississippi Arts Center. Union Station was nixed, in part, because of poor parking accommodations for patrons. The Arts Center, meanwhile, is suffering from structural issues of its own.

“The process of finding a temporary library is just like a new library,” Council said. “We definitely wouldn’t want to run the risk of having the same challenges we have in the current building.”

Welty has been experiencing structural problems for years. In 2017, the Mississippi State Fire Marshal temporarily closed the building due to code violations. It was opened weeks later, but public access was restricted to the first floor.

This year, for the second summer in a row, the library was closed due to a lack of air conditioning.

Eudora Welty timeline:

1978 - City purchases former Sears building at 300 N. State St.

1985 - After a petition drive, Jackson names Jackson Municipal Library after Eudora Welty (Source: 1985 Clarion-Ledger )

1986 - City enters into an agreement with Hinds County to form Jackson/Hinds Library System

1986 - Eudora Welty Library opens, after millions of dollars in renovations made to the former Sears department store facility (Source: 1985 Picayune Item )

2017 - Welty temporarily shut down by the State Fire Marshal for numerous code violations

2017 - JHLS moves most administrative offices out of Welty due to black mold (Source: 2017 Northside Sun )

2023 - Welty closes for summer due to lack of air conditioning

December 2023 - City transfers ownership of Welty building to MDAH

To help cover moving costs, MDAH gave Jackson $300,000, which will be used to relocate and store library materials, as well as a major printing press in Welty’s basement.

Those materials include approximately 140,000 books, as well as computers, art, and furniture. Welty itself had about 110,000 titles. An additional 30,000 or so books were moved there after the Richard Wright Library on McDowell Road was vandalized.

Ceiling tiles pulled down during recent break-in at Richard Wright Library. (Floyd Council)

“We do know there are some viable options around the Jackson area for storage, and even some good temporary spots,” Floyd said. “It all comes back to paying for it. If you do have storage, how do you pay for it across time?

Council says he’s looked into storage prices downtown, and said rates run from $7 a square foot to around $16 per square foot.

If and when a temporary home is found, JHLS will have to incur additional moving costs to take materials there.

“Every time you move libraries, moving materials is pretty expensive,” he said. “It’s very unusual for folks to close a downtown library and have no home for the infrastructure inside it.”

