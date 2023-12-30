Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast: A mild weekend ahead but rain is back for the first week of the year

Last weekend of the year
Last weekend of the year
By Ashley Sivik
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: As we head into the final weekend of 2023, it will be very cold at least for the early morning hours. Temperatures will start out in the upper 20s with widespread frost. We will warm up quickly by this afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Mostly clear skies will continue throughout the afternoon, but clouds will increase overnight.

Sunday: We will see temperatures in the low 30s again for Sunday morning as patchy frost will be possible. It will be a few degrees warmer come Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Partly sunny skies stick around through the evening. Clouds will increase overnight as the chance for a few light showers will be possible for the start to your New Years Day.

Extended forecast: A few light showers will be possible for some on New Years Day, although most of us will stay dry throughout your Monday. Our next best chance for rain will come Wednesday as more widespread showers are expected. Temperatures will stick around in the low 50s throughout the week with lows hovering in the low to mid 30s. Another round of showers will be possible by the end of next week.

