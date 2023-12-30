Promote Your Business
Columbia firefighter retires after 24-year career

Capt. Willie Stogner is retiring after 24 years with the Columbia Fire Department.
Capt. Willie Stogner is retiring after 24 years with the Columbia Fire Department.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A longtime firefighter for the Columbia Fire Department is retiring, after nearly a quarter century of service.

Captain Willie Stogner is leaving after a 24-year career.

For the last decade, he’s also worked with the Mississippi Military Department’s Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport.

Stogner worked his last shift Friday night.

Earlier that day, his fellow firefighters, family and friends hosted a going-away party at Fire Station Number One.

“We’re going to miss his dedication to the department and teaching the young firefighters coming up,” Columbia Fire Department Chief Lyle Berard said. “He’s a very good mentor for those young guys that start out and that experience is hard to replace.”

Stogner said the best thing about being a firefighter was helping people.

“(I enjoy) supporting the community and the personnel in the community,” Stogner said. “I’m all about helping. I love to help people.”

Stogner says he’ll remain in the fire service, as a volunteer with Southwest Marion Volunteer Fire Department.

