Body of missing man found in creek in Jackson

Woods was last seen on December 22.
Woods was last seen on December 22.(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The body of a man who was reported missing just days before Christmas has been discovered.

According to Jackson Police, the body of Arthur Woods, 54, was found in a creek near Monumental and Capitol Streets.

Smith was last seen in the 1700 block of Capitol Street before he was reported missing. He had been missing since December 22.

Anyone with information is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234 or JPD’s Special Victims Unit at (601) 665-7757.

