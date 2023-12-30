Body of missing man found in creek in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The body of a man who was reported missing just days before Christmas has been discovered.

According to Jackson Police, the body of Arthur Woods, 54, was found in a creek near Monumental and Capitol Streets.

Smith was last seen in the 1700 block of Capitol Street before he was reported missing. He had been missing since December 22.

Anyone with information is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234 or JPD’s Special Victims Unit at (601) 665-7757.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.