Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Blasting into the new year with Roy’s Firework Stand in Pearl

By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can ring in the new year with a bang.

Roy’s Fireworks Stand in Pearl has many fireworks options for New Year’s Eve.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Alton Taylor Jr., 18
Man in custody after allegedly shooting person in head in Yazoo City
Kendarious Marquise Dampeer, 21
21-year-old arrested in connection to missing woman found dead in Simpson County
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for...
Searcher says body of missing Mississippi man found
Body discovered in trunk of vehicle in Jackson identified as missing Crystal Springs man
Body discovered in trunk of vehicle in Jackson identified as missing Crystal Springs man

Latest News

Thank You For Your Service: Eddie Hargro
Thank You For Your Service: Eddie Hargro
You can ring in the new year at The Sneaker Ball in Jackson.
The Sneaker Ball
Private Collection shares tips on closet cleanouts
Private Collection shares tips on closet cleanouts
The city is transferring the former library to the Mississippi Department of Archives and...
Library officials still finalizing plans to move books, materials out of Welty building