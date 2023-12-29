Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Wingate denies emergency petition to block CCID court

FILE - U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate smiles on Aug. 19, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP...
FILE - U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate smiles on Aug. 19, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal judge has refused a request to block the implementation of a new court to handle cases originating in the Capitol Complex Improvement District.

On Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate denied a motion for a temporary restraining order or injunction pending appeal to block the court from going into effect January 1.

Judge Henry Wingate entered this minute entry denying a motion to block the implementation of...
Judge Henry Wingate entered this minute entry denying a motion to block the implementation of a CCID court.(U.S. District Court Southern District of Mississippi)

Wingate announced the decision on Thursday, just a day after the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and others filed the emergency petition.

It’s unclear if the NAACP will appeal the decision. The group intimated in its December 27 motion it would file an appeal with the U.S. Fifth Circuit if Wingate rejected the request.

“Absent one of these forms of relief from this court to maintain the status quo by the end of the day on Thursday, December 28, plaintiffs will be constrained to seek an emergency administrative injunction from the Court of Appeals on Friday, December 29, which is the last working day before the CCID court comes into existence.”

The December 27 motion represents yet another legal volley filed in a challenge to block the implementation of H.B. 1020. This motion refers to the creation of the CCID inferior court, which is slated to come into existence on January 1.

According to the legislation, the court would operate similarly to a municipal court and preside over matters originating within the CCID boundaries.

The judge would be appointed by the chief justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court, while the prosecutors would be appointed by the state attorney general.

Opponents argue the court violates the Fourteenth Amendment and that its appointments should be made by “locally elected and accountable officials” rather than state leaders.

NAACP sought several forms of relief, including an injunction preventing Attorney General Lynn Fitch and Chief Justice Michael Randolph from making their appointments, an order enjoining the potential appointments from taking office, or Greg Snowden and Liz Welch from taking any action to pay a new judge or provide a location for the court to meet.

The group also said Wingate could issue a temporary injunction pending appeal, to preserve the current status quo and “avoid irreparable harm from any violation of constitutional rights to equal protection of the law.”

Chief Justice Randolph said the NAACP’s motion was a “baseless attempt to circumvent” the District Court’s earlier rulings. On June 1, Wingate granted the chief justice’s request to dismiss him from the case, an order Wingate reaffirmed on December 20.

“Plaintiffs again seek extraordinary relief in the ninth hour to avoid this court’s ruling in order to ‘preserve the status quo,’” Randolph wrote. “The status quo is that the chief justice is dismissed and injunctive relief pending appeal has been denied.”

“The ‘status quo’ has involved plaintiffs mounting repeated and baseless filings for ‘procedural opportunities,’” he continued. “This practice is shameful and should not be tolerated.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Alton Taylor Jr., 18
Man in custody after allegedly shooting person in head in Yazoo City
Kendarious Marquise Dampeer, 21
21-year-old arrested in connection to missing woman found dead in Simpson County
Family looking for answers after 17-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run on Christmas Eve
Family wants answers after 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run on Christmas Eve
The 37-year-old is facing multiple charges after fleeing from police last week.
Byram Police seize $36K in marijuana during drug bust

Latest News

Mississippi quarterback Luke Altmyer (7) celebrates his one-yard rushing touchdown with...
Ole Miss to square off against Penn State Saturday in Peach Bowl
The owner of a local dispensary discusses the impact the state's hold on some medical...
Cannabis dispensaries impacted by product hold throughout Mississippi
American Family Radio's Don Wildmon sits at his desk in his Tupelo, Miss., office March 3,...
Founder of the American Family Association dies in Mississippi
Quatyn Hill, 26
Jackson man arrested in connection to multiple auto burglaries in Ridgeland