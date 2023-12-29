Promote Your Business
TikTok foodie Keith Lee ranks New Orleans as #1 stop on most recent tour

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Food influencer Keith Lee, who boasts over 15 million followers on TikTok, has ranked his top eight stops on his five-month “Keith Lee and Family” food tour.

Coming in at number one was New Orleans, where Lee’s stop at Kajunlicious arguably single-handedly propelled the Gentilly restaurant into another echelon of popularity among locals and tourists alike.

@keith_lee125

Ranking Our Food Stops Of 2023 💕 would you try it ? 💕 #foodcritic

♬ original sound - Keith Lee

“As a Texan, I am 94% ok with New Orleans beating us,” one user commented.

Lee’s review of Kajunlicious brought droves of people from all around willing to stand in a line wrapped around the building for an hour or more at times to try their lamb chops, catfish, wings, and more.

Rounding out Lee’s top eight was:

  • Houston
  • Chicago
  • Las Vegas
  • Los Angeles
  • Detroit
  • New York
  • Atlanta

“As a Houstonian, the only city I believe could ever beat us is New Orleans, so I am on board with this list,” another commented.

