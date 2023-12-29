Promote Your Business
South Africa launches case at top UN court accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza

The logo of the International Court of Justice, left, and that of the U.N., right, are seen on...
FILE - The logo of the International Court of Justice, left, and that of the U.N., right, are seen on the judges bench at the International Court of Justice, or World Court, in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — South Africa launched a case Friday at the United Nations’ top court accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and asking the court to order Israel to halt its attacks.

South Africa’s submission to the International Court of Justice alleges that “acts and omissions by Israel ... are genocidal in character” as they are committed with the intent “to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as a part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group.”

It also asks the Hague-based court to issue an interim order for Israel to immediately suspend its military operations in Gaza.

South Africa can bring the case under the Genocide Convention because both it and Israel are signatories to the convention.

Palestinian poet and writer Mosab Abu Toha talks to CNN about how Israeli forces detained, handcuffed and beat him as well as stripped him naked. (Source: CNN)

