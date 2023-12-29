Promote Your Business
Mississippi man wanted after allegedly stealing vehicle

Law enforcement is searching for Monkenly McNair, who abandoned a stolen Hattiesburg vehicle...
Law enforcement is searching for Monkenly McNair, who abandoned a stolen Hattiesburg vehicle following a chase through Magee.(Magee Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted after he allegedly stole a vehicle out of Hattiesburg.

Magee Police was notified that the man could be traveling in the Magee area.

According to Magee Police, officers located the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver then led police on a chase through the city.

During the pursuit, Monkenly McNair was identified as the driver of the stolen vehicle. McNair abandoned the vehicle in the area of 9th Avenue Northwest and fled the scene on foot.

Multiple agencies are currently searching for McNair. He also has previous felony warrants out of Simpson County, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, please contact Magee Police Department at 601-849-2366.

