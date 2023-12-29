Mississippi man wanted after allegedly stealing vehicle

MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted after he allegedly stole a vehicle out of Hattiesburg.

Magee Police was notified that the man could be traveling in the Magee area.

According to Magee Police, officers located the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver then led police on a chase through the city.

During the pursuit, Monkenly McNair was identified as the driver of the stolen vehicle. McNair abandoned the vehicle in the area of 9th Avenue Northwest and fled the scene on foot.

Multiple agencies are currently searching for McNair. He also has previous felony warrants out of Simpson County, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, please contact Magee Police Department at 601-849-2366.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.