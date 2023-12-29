Mississippi History: MSU beats Texas A&M in Independence Bowl

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In this week’s look back at Mississippi history, Studio 3 visited a time when it snowed in the south on New Year’s Eve. It started during Mississippi State’s bowl game.

With Jackie Sherrill as head coach, Mississippi State was playing Texas A&M in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport.

A weather system had moved over Louisiana just before the game, transforming the landscape into a winter sea of snow.

It made for an unusual game, especially here in the South, and the whole country saw it on TV.

The snow kept moving to the east, hitting Jackson overnight.

